The Golden State Warriors relied on a barrage of 3-pointers from star point guard Steph Curry to win Game 4 of the 1011 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, but they found a different way to win in Game 5 on Monday night. Curry never found a rhythm, going 7 of 22 from the floor, missing all nine of his attempts from beyond the arc. Small forward Andrew Wiggins led the team in scoring and rebounding with 26 points and 13 boards. Veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson nailed five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the 104-94 win.

Thompson's over-under for points has been set at 20.5 for Thursday's Game 6 at 9 p.m. ET in the latest 2022 NBA Finals prop odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He has gone over that total in two of the five games thus far, so which side should you be backing with your NBA Finals prop bets? Before betting any NBA props for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 6, you need to see the Warriors vs. Celtics prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns!.

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals 2022 approaching on Thursday night (see tickets at StubHub), the model has evaluated the NBA player props and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NBA player prop bets for Celtics vs. Warriors

After simulating Game 6 of Warriors vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model projects Wiggins to go under 18.5 points at -145 odds. He is coming off two of the most impressive performances of his career, scoring 26 points on Monday after pulling down a career-high 16 rebounds in Game 4. The model has identified an overpricing heading into Game 6 on Thursday night, though.

Wiggins has rarely gone over this point total in the playoffs, hitting the under in 13 of his last 17 games. He has not scored 19-plus points in consecutive games since Jan. 31, so he is unlikely to do so against the best defensive team in the NBA in Game 6 of the Finals. Boston will be focused on slowing him down after two strong games in a row, providing plenty of value on the under for this player prop as the model projects Wiggins to score just 14.8 points.

How to make NBA player prop bets for Warriors vs. Celtics

In addition, the model has a plus-money prop payout on a player's performance you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Celtics vs. Warriors prop bets.

Which Warriors vs. Celtics prop bets should you back on Thursday night? And which stars are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Celtics vs. Warriors prop picks, all from the model that's up more than $2,100 on top-rated NBA picks.