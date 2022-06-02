The Golden State Warriors will be facing one of the best defensive teams in the league when they meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 25.9 points per game during the 2022 NBA playoffs, while Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are all averaging at least 15 points. They will have to deal with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and possibly All-Defensive second team member Robert Williams III (questionable, knee) on Thursday.

Curry's over-under for points scored has been set at 27.5 in the latest NBA player prop odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Can he produce another high-scoring game against an elite defense? And which other Warriors vs. Celtics props should you be targeting for Game 1? Before making any NBA prop picks for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, you need to see the Warriors vs. Celtics prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

With Boston vs. Golden State approaching on Thursday night (see tickets at StubHub), the model has evaluated the NBA player props and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NBA player prop bets for Celtics vs. Warriors

After simulating Game 1 of Warriors vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model projects that Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum will go under 28.5 points. Boston has been winning games on the defensive end of the court this postseason. The Celtics will be looking to slow the pace down against an explosive Golden State attack on Thursday, creating value on the under for several player props.

Tatum went under 28.5 points in four of his final six games against Miami in the Eastern Conference finals, including a 10-point effort in Game 3. He averaged less than 27 points per game in the regular season and is scoring exactly 27.0 points during the playoffs. SportsLine's model expects him to produce a similar performance on Thursday, as Tatum is scoring 26.3 points in the latest simulations.

How to make NBA player prop bets for Warriors vs. Celtics

In addition, the model has a plus-money prop payout on a player's performance you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Celtics vs. Warriors prop bets.

Which Warriors vs. Celtics prop bets should you back on Thursday night? And which stars are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Celtics vs. Warriors prop picks, all from the model that's up more than $2,200 on top-rated NBA picks.