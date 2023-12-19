High-profile NBA teams meet in a cross-conference showdown on Tuesday evening. Chase Center hosts a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Boston is on a five-game winning streak, bringing a 20-5 overall record into this game. Golden State is 12-14 overall, though the Warriors have won two games in a row. Chris Paul (illness) is listed as questionable for the Warriors, with Draymond Green (suspension) and Gary Payton II (calf) ruled out. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Celtics -5

Celtics vs. Warriors over/under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Celtics -221, Warriors +183

Boston: The Celtics are 2-7-2 against the spread in road games

Golden State: The Warriors are 3-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston leads the Eastern Conference in win-loss record (20-5) with the No. 2 mark in the NBA in net rating (+9.2). The Celtics are excellent on both ends of the floor, including an offense producing more than 1.18 points per possession. Boston is shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range in the last five games, and the Celtics are No. 2 in the league in 3-pointers (15.8 per game) this season. The Celtics are No. 3 in the NBA in 2-point percentage (57.5%), with top-10 marks in free throw accuracy (80.3%) and second-chance points (15.0 per game).

The Celtics also dominate defensively, headlined by the Eastern Conference's best mark in defensive rating (109.2). Boston is in the top three of the NBA in assists allowed (23.6 per game), free throw attempts allowed (19.2 per game), and 2-point percentage allowed (50.1%) this year. The Celtics also maintain top-five marks in opponent field goal percentage, defensive rebound rate, fast break points, points allowed in the paint and blocked shots. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors catch the Celtics in a friendly venue, with Boston sporting an unbeaten home record but a pedestrian mark away from home. The Warriors also have two-way strengths to exploit in this matchup, headlined by long-range shooting. Golden State is in the top five of the NBA with 14.4 3-pointers per game, and the Warriors keep constant pressure on opponents with spacing. The Warriors are also in the top five of the league in offensive rebound rate (32.6%) and second-chance points (16.5 per game), illustrating an impressive attack on the offensive glass.

Golden State can also play freely against a Boston defense that creates a turnover on only 12.7% of defensive possessions, and the Warriors are in the top eight of the league in assists (27.6 per game) and free throw attempts (24.3 per game). On defense, the Warriors are No. 3 in the league in preventing second-chance points, allowing only 12.3 per game, and Golden State secures more than 72% of available defensive rebounds. Golden State is also in the top 10 in 3-point defense (34.9%) and assists allowed (25.0 per game). See which team to pick here.

