Warriors vs. Clippers odds, Game 1: 2019 NBA Playoff picks, predictions from model on 76-59 roll

The Golden State Warriors battled bouts of inconsistency during the regular season, but still managed to emerge as the top Western Conference seed in the 2019 NBA Playoffs as they aim for their third consecutive championship. The Los Angeles Clippers appeared to be in rebuilding mode after trading away key components, but suddenly saw their retooled roster racking up victories. Golden State starts its quest toward another title on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET when it hosts 8-seed Los Angeles in the first game of their best-of-seven series. The Warriors dropped the first meeting of the season against the Clippers before winning the next three. This time around, Golden State is a 12.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 232 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds.

The model knows the Warriors will be motivated to make a statement with a strong playoff debut in front of their boisterous supporters in Oakland. Golden State dealt with injury issues during the regular season, but also seemed consistently plagued by a bout of apathy against inferior opposition.

However, Golden State responded when it mattered most. The Warriors restored their dominant form for important games and consistently beat other upper-echelon clubs. They were also clutch down the stretch while the top seed in the Western Conference remained up for grabs, winning eight of the final 10 to out-duel the Nuggets.

The win that clinched the 1-seed was a 131-104 thumping of the Clippers in the last regular-season NBA game at Oracle Arena. Steph Curry led seven Golden State players in double-figures as the Warriors dominated in their regular-season home finale. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Even so, there's no guarantee Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Clippers spread against an L.A. club that has quietly emerged as one of the NBA's biggest overachievers.

The Clippers appeared in full rebuilding mode after they sent scoring leader Tobias Harris to Philadelphia in a trade. The most lucrative part of the return appeared to be two future first-round draft picks. Instead, they went 18-9 down the stretch and grabbed a playoff berth.

In the process, they became a testament to the power of unselfish play and role fulfillment. Their leading scorer, veteran Lou Williams, is a reserve. One of the toughest inside players in the league also comes off the bench. Montrezl Harrell averages 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks.

