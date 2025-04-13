The Los Angeles Clippers (49-32) travel to play the Golden State Warriors (48-33) in perhaps the most meaningful game on Sunday's slate of regular-season finales. The Clippers are rolling, winning seven straight games. Los Angeles defeated the Sacramento Kings 101-100 on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 103-86 in their last contest. The Clippers can clinch the fifth seed with a win and could move up to No. 4 if the Nuggets fall to the Rockets. Golden State can avoid the play-in tournament with a win. If the Warriors lose, they can still clinch the No. 6 seed if the Wolves lose to Utah. If the Warriors lose and Minnesota wins, Golden State will be host a play-in game.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is the 3-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 217.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -136, Los Angeles +114

LAC: The Clippers are 46-35 against the spread this season

GS: The Warriors are 41-37-3 against the spread this season

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden is still a crafty ball-handler and shot creator for Los Angeles. He's leading the team in points (22.6) and assists (8.7) with 5.8 rebounds per game. The 35-year-old has supplied 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in four straight games. On April 9 against the Rockets, Harden racked up 35 points and 10 dimes.

Guard Norman Powell can put the ball on the deck and also space the floor. He puts up 21.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and makes 42.2% from 3-point land. On April 8 versus the San Antonio Spurs, Powell recorded 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and went 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Steph Curry (questionable, thumb) is looking to carry his team to the postseason with some momentum. Curry is always stretching the floor, which opens things up for his teammates. He averages 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists per game. This month, he is shooting 40% from beyond the arc. On April 9 against the Spurs, Curry had 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and made five threes.

Forward Jimmy Butler is a two-way threat that gives Golden State another scoring option. In April, he logs 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Butler has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games. The Marquette product totaled 24 points, five rebounds, seven dimes and two steals.

