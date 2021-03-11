A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 24-14 overall and 12-6 at home, while Golden State is 19-18 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Warriors won the most recent meeting with the Clippers, 115-105 on Jan. 8. The teams have split their first two matchups of the season.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Warriors over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles lost three consecutive games and four of five before the All-Star break. The three-game losing streak is the Clippers' longest of the season to this point. They lost the first half finale to Washington, 119-117. Paul George missed the game because of dizziness. George scored 17 points in the NBA All-Star Game, so he should be ready to play on Thursday against the Warriors.

Los Angeles lead the NBA in most games shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, with eight, and are best in the league in three-point field goal percentage (.419). George (23.7) and Kawhi Leonard (26.6) are the fifth-highest scoring duo in the league. The Clippers have won five of their last six games against the Warriors.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost their last three games before the All-Star break. It is their longest losing streak of the season so far. Last Thursday, in the final game before the break, Golden State was routed by Phoenix, 120-98. The Warriors rested Stephen Curry and were without injured starters Draymond Green (ankle) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist).

Jordan Poole scored a career-high 26 points against Phoenix after being recalled from the G League. After he missed the last two games, Oubre is expected to return for Thursday's game. Green is also expected to play. The status of James Wiseman (health and safety protocols) is uncertain.

