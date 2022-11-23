The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) and the Golden State Warriors (8-10) wrap up the Wednesday NBA schedule when they face each other for the first time this season. The Warriors are coming off of their worst loss of the season on Monday, but sat most of their starters in the game. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) will miss Wednesday for the Clippers, after he had returned for three starts following a 12-game absence earlier this season.

Tip-off from the Chase Center is set to 10 p.m. ET, where the Warriors are 7-1 this season. Golden State is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Warriors -9.5

Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 223 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Golden State -455, Los Angeles +345

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors were playing with a skeleton crew in their last game, and had a corresponding final score to show for it -- a 128-83 loss to New Orleans. Shooting guard Jordan Poole was the top scorer for Golden State, finishing with 26 points. Forward Jonathan Kuminga matched his season-high from earlier in the year with 18 points, but he got there on a rough 6-for-20 shooting performance.

One thing the Warriors should look forward to is getting Klay Thompson back on the floor following his season-high 41 points on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. Similarly, Stephen Curry didn't play against the Pelicans, but is just three games removed from a 50-point showing against Phoenix. Golden State should still be confident heading into its matchup against the Clippers, as the team shot 49.3% from the field and 45.1% from the 3-point line in its previous four games ahead of Monday's loss.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Utah Jazz have had all the answers at home this season, but the Clippers changed the narrative on Monday night in a 121-114 win. Among those leading the charge for the Clippers was shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 30 points. Point guard Reggie Jackson has been on a tear over his last three games, and he recorded 27 points with four assists and three rebounds in the victory.

The Clippers will need both players to step up once again, as Paul George (knee) will be out for a second consecutive game. With George and Leonard off the floor, the Clippers are going to have to rely harder on their defense than usual. Los Angeles has been a sturdy defensive side this season, and have held opponents to shoot just 44.3% from the field this year.

