A Pacific Division matchup features the Golden State Warriors (9-10) and the Los Angeles Clippers (8-10) linking up on Saturday afternoon. This is the second game of back-to-back meetings for these clubs. On Thursday, the Warriors outlasted the Clippers 120-114. Chris Paul (leg) and Gary Payton II (calf) are out for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins (finger) is questionable. Brandon Boston Jr. (quad) and Mason Plumlee (knee) are out for Los Angeles.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 229.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 229 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Warriors +172, Clippers -207

GS: The Warriors have hit the game total Over in 29 of last 45 away games

LAC: Clippers have hit the 1Q ML in 41 of their last 64 games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is one of the league's most dynamic offensive difference-makers. Curry has virtually limitless range from the perimeter to pair with his great court vision as a facilitator. Curry is currently seventh in the NBA in scoring (29.5), with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In the win over the Clippers, Curry logged 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another pure shooter and space-creator for this offense. Thompson is constantly moving without the ball and owns a quick release. The five-time All-Star averages 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Thompson finished with 22 points and six boards. This was his second game in a row with 20-plus points.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is a versatile swingman with a knack for scoring from all three levels. George can knock down shots off the dribble and use his length to be disruptive on the defensive end. The eight-time All-Star averages 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. On Nov. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks, George finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Forward Kawhi Leonard is an all-around defender with outstanding instincts. Leonard has a smooth jumper and creates his shot with ease. The five-time All-Star logged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's notched at least 30 points in two of his last three games. In the Nov. 29 game versus the Kings, Leonard logged 34 points and nine boards.

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Clippers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points.

