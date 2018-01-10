Warriors vs. Clippers odds: NBA picks from expert who's 11-4 on L.A. games

Just four days ago, the Golden State Warriors visited the Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State delivered a memorable performance. Steph Curry had a season-high 45 points as Golden State rolled to a 121-105 win in the matinee tip-off Saturday. The game wasn't as close as the final score indicates, as the Warriors led by 30 before letting up in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday night, the teams meet again in Oakland, with the Warriors listed as 13-point sportsbook favorites. The Over-Under total is set at 221 points.

They did the latter Saturday despite being again short-handed, with Kevin Durant sitting out to nurse a strained calf.

Curry predictably picked up the slack. He scored 17 points in the first 8 minutes of the game on his way to an 8-of-16 day from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

The All-Star took advantage of an injury-depleted Los Angeles backcourt and did the majority of his work against rookie Jawun Evans and G-League call-up Tyrone Wallace.

However, now Curry will be on the sidelined for Wednesday night's game with a sprained ankle suffered in shootaround, and Klay Thompson is being held out for rest.

Upon release of this news from the team late Wednesday afternoon, the spread dropped to Golden State -13 from an opening number of -16. The total dropped to 221 from an opener of 226.

The Clippers' own depth issues got worse after forward Blake Griffin suffered a concussion in the first quarter. Lou Williams had 23 points to lead Los Angeles, which lost its 12th straight game against Golden State.

Williams had 34 points to help the Clippers post a 108-107 win over the Hawks on Monday. But Griffin was sidelined and is expected to miss Wednesday's game as he remains in concussion protocol.

Durant is listed as probable after sitting out Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets. Curry led the way with 32 points against Denver.

The favorite is on a 6-1 ATS run in this series, which has seen the Over hit in five straight meetings. On the bright side for the Clippers, the road team has covered four straight in this matchup.

