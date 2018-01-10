Warriors vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

For the past four or five seasons, every single time the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers have squared off, it's been a big deal. But this season, the matchup just doesn't have the same kind of drama or importance surrounding it. It's still the Warriors, and it's still Los Angeles, so there's interest, but it's not the same as years past.

However, this could end up being a preview of a first-round playoff series. The Clippers, despite a nine-game losing streak early in the season, have battled their way back into the playoff race despite numerous injuries. They're sitting just two games back of the eighth seed, and the New Orleans Pelicans don't look interested in pulling away with that playoff spot. And with the Warriors looking likely to take the top spot in the conference, there's a very real possibility the Dubs and Clips could meet in the first round.

That, though, is a long way off. As for Wednesday night, the Clippers will once again be shorthanded. Blake Griffin will not play due to a concussion, and Milos Teodosic is likely to miss the game. This, of course, is in addition to Danilo Gallinari, Austin Rivers, and Patrick Beverley, all of whom have been out for a lengthy period of time.