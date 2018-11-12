Warriors vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

There isn't much of a rivalry between the Warriors and Clippers anymore now that the Lob City era is over in Los Angeles. But it's still a big deal any time the high-powered Warriors head to Los Angeles.

The Warriors enter the game with a sterling 11-2 record that has them atop the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Clippers have looked solid, sitting at 7-5, which is good for sixth in the crowded West.

How to watch Warriors at Clippers

Date: Monday, Nov. 12

Monday, Nov. 12 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -3.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Warriors: The Warriors are doing what everyone expected them to do this season, which is wipe out their competition. Their chances of capturing a threepeat look better as the season goes along. But on Monday night, they'll face a bit of adversity, as they'll once again have to suit up without Steph Curry, who is out with a groin strain. They will get Draymond Green back from a toe injury though, and of course still have a few guys you might have heard of: Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Clippers: Coming off a tough season that sent them to the Lottery for the first time since 2011, there wasn't a ton of excitement about the Clippers this summer. But they've looked pretty solid through the first month or so of the season, and are coming off a tremendous win against the Bucks over the weekend. Tobias Harris has done well as the leading man, and a healthy Danilo Gallinari has provided a nice scoring boost.

Game prediction, pick

Warriors games are tough to pick against the spread, because even though they win more often than not, they don't always cover their usually high lines. But when you can get the Warriors as less than four-point favorites, you almost have to take them -- even if Curry isn't playing.