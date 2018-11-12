Warriors vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The shorthanded Warriors will head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers
There isn't much of a rivalry between the Warriors and Clippers anymore now that the Lob City era is over in Los Angeles. But it's still a big deal any time the high-powered Warriors head to Los Angeles.
The Warriors enter the game with a sterling 11-2 record that has them atop the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Clippers have looked solid, sitting at 7-5, which is good for sixth in the crowded West.
How to watch Warriors at Clippers
- Date: Monday, Nov. 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -3.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Warriors: The Warriors are doing what everyone expected them to do this season, which is wipe out their competition. Their chances of capturing a threepeat look better as the season goes along. But on Monday night, they'll face a bit of adversity, as they'll once again have to suit up without Steph Curry, who is out with a groin strain. They will get Draymond Green back from a toe injury though, and of course still have a few guys you might have heard of: Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Clippers: Coming off a tough season that sent them to the Lottery for the first time since 2011, there wasn't a ton of excitement about the Clippers this summer. But they've looked pretty solid through the first month or so of the season, and are coming off a tremendous win against the Bucks over the weekend. Tobias Harris has done well as the leading man, and a healthy Danilo Gallinari has provided a nice scoring boost.
Game prediction, pick
Warriors games are tough to pick against the spread, because even though they win more often than not, they don't always cover their usually high lines. But when you can get the Warriors as less than four-point favorites, you almost have to take them -- even if Curry isn't playing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Wolves had talks with Pels, Wiz
The Wolves also reportedly had talks with the Wizards, but Washington wouldn't include Bradley...
-
Curry out at least two more games
Steve Kerr said they're being extra careful on the back-to-back with Curry, who hasn't suffered...
-
How to watch: Pelicans vs. Raptors
Toronto will try to keep its excellent start to the season going against New Orleans
-
Butler trade grades: 76ers now elite
The Sixers added a third superstar to an already talented roster with this blockbuster dea...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
James happy Chandler joined Lakers
LeBron has been very happy with the Lakers' newest addition, especially after Chandler helped...