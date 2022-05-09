With Ja Morant not expected to play in Monday night's Game 4 due to a knee injury he suffered in Game 3, the excitement around this game has diminished. The Golden State Warriors enter as a 10-point favorite, showing just how significant Morant is to the Memphis Grizzlies' success. However, while the Warriors were dominant in Game 3, there's still some evidence to suggest that the Grizzlies could at least put up a decent fight if they come out with the right energy from the opening tip. Playing without Morant in a playoff game is going to be difficult, but now is the time for Memphis to show off its depth against a stacked Golden State team.

In preparation for Game 4, here's everything you need to know.

(2) Memphis Grizzlies @ (3) Golden State Warriors

When: Monday, May 9 | 10 p.m. ET

Monday, May 9 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: GS -550; MEM +400; O/U 223 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Warriors: Golden State started Johnathan Kuminga in Game 3, and it was a rousing success, as the rookie finished with 18 points on 80 percent shooting from the field. The Warriors can't expect him to put up those numbers on a nightly basis, but it's a nice addition to what was already a perfectly executed game plan for Golden State. While Kuminga doesn't make up for Gary Payton II's defensive presence, he still held his own rather well on that end of the floor. On offense he was aggressive on the offensive glass, and had great off-ball movement that opened him up for easy shots. The Warriors already have so many weapons that the Grizzlies have to keep tabs on, and if Kuminga can keep the defense honest to provide more space for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, then he's doing his job right.

Grizzlies: It's going to be extremely difficult for the Grizzlies to carry on without their star point guard in Morant. However, one regular season stat should give this team hope entering Monday night's game. In 25 games that Morant missed during the regular season, the Grizzlies went an impressive 20-5 during that span with impressive wins over teams like the Suns, Bucks, Nets and the Warriors. While the regular season is vastly different from the playoffs, that success without Morant can at least give the rest of the Grizzlies some confidence knowing that they've been in this position before and carried on well without him. But it'll be up to Dillon Brooks -- who is returning from a one-game suspension -- Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry that weight and hope they can even up this series and get Morant back for Game 5.

Prediction

The Grizzlies regular-season success without Morant is an enticing stat to suggest that at the very least they won't just roll over against the Warriors. But against this Warriors team, on the road in the playoffs where Golden State is familiar with high pressure situations, I just don't see them stealing a win here. However, I do expect them to put up a good fight and make Golden State sweat a bit. The pick: Warriors ML