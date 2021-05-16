Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 38-33; Golden State 38-33

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Grizzlies escaped with a win this past Friday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Power forward Justise Winslow (25 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.

Speaking of close games: Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, sneaking past 125-122. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 38 points and six assists.

The wins brought Golden State up to 38-33 and Memphis to 38-33. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.

Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103

Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103

Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102

Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102

Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95

Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117

Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103

Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93

Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101

Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128

Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84

Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101

Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94

Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107

Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119

Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89

Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104

Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99

Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84

Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69

Injury Report for Golden State

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Memphis