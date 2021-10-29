Through 1 Quarter
The Golden State Warriors are flexing their muscles against the Memphis Grizzlies, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Warriors are in control with a 39-22 lead over Memphis.
The Dubs have been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has 14 points and four assists along with two rebounds. Center Steven Adams has led the way so far for the Grizzlies, as he has ten points in addition to two boards.
If the contest were over now, this would be Golden State's biggest margin of victory yet this season.
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Golden State
Current Records: Memphis 2-2; Golden State 4-0
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Chase Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a win, while the Grizzlies will be looking to regain their footing.
Memphis suffered a grim 116-96 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The top scorers for Memphis were shooting guard Desmond Bane (19 points) and point guard Ja Morant (17 points).
Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday. Golden State relied on the efforts of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 21 points, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Warriors when the two teams previously met in May, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Memphis' victory shoved Golden State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69