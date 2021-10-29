Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors are flexing their muscles against the Memphis Grizzlies, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Warriors are in control with a 39-22 lead over Memphis.

The Dubs have been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has 14 points and four assists along with two rebounds. Center Steven Adams has led the way so far for the Grizzlies, as he has ten points in addition to two boards.

If the contest were over now, this would be Golden State's biggest margin of victory yet this season.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 2-2; Golden State 4-0

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Chase Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a win, while the Grizzlies will be looking to regain their footing.

Memphis suffered a grim 116-96 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The top scorers for Memphis were shooting guard Desmond Bane (19 points) and point guard Ja Morant (17 points).

Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday. Golden State relied on the efforts of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 21 points, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Warriors when the two teams previously met in May, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Memphis' victory shoved Golden State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.