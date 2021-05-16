Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 38-33; Golden State 38-33

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Memphis escaped with a win this past Friday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Power forward Justise Winslow (25 points) was the top scorer for the Grizz.

Speaking of close games: this past Friday Golden State sidestepped the New Orleans Pelicans for a 125-122 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 38 points and six assists.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 38-33. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.