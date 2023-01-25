Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 31-16; Golden State 23-24

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.96 points per game. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Warriors were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 120-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis took a serious blow against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 133-100. Shooting guard Desmond Bane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and five assists.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.50

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Memphis.