Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 20-11; Golden State 15-18

After six games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 117.88 points per game, the Dubs have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The night started off rough for the Warriors this past Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Brooklyn Nets an easy 143-113 victory. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 91-51. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 4-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis took their matchup against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday by a conclusive 125-100 score. With Memphis ahead 59-38 at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Brandon Clarke, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Grizzlies have struggled against the spread on the road.

Memphis' win lifted them to 20-11 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 15-18. We'll see if the Grizz can repeat their recent success or if the Dubs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Memphis.