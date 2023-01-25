The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chase Center. Golden State is 23-24 overall and 17-6 at home, while the Grizz are 31-16 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Warriors defeated Memphis in six games in last season's Western Conference Semifinals and followed that up with a 14-point victory on Christmas Day.

Golden State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 245.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 245 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -155, Memphis +130

What you need to know about the Warriors

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Warriors had to settle for a 120-116 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. Stephen Curry dropped 26 points, and he's averaged 25.8 points per game in his six games since returning from a month-long absence.

Golden State is really struggling on the defensive end as after ranking first in defensive efficiency last year, it has dropped to 18th this year. A big part of those struggles is that the Warriors are hacking their opponents early and often as they've allowed the most free throw attempts in the NBA. Golden State also lacks rim protection, ranking 27th with 3.9 blocks per game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 133-100, which was the final score in Memphis' tilt against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Shooting guard Desmond Bane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and five assists.

Memphis was without Ja Morant (ankle) and Steven Adams (knee) in the loss, and while Morant will return tonight, both Adams and John Konchar (concussion) are out. Memphis is 27-12 when Morant starts as opposed to 4-4 when he sits. Adams is a big component of Memphis having the league's No. 1 defensive efficiency, so more will be required on that end from the likes of Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke to complement the league's leading shot-blocker in Jaren Jackson Jr.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks

