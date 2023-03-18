The Golden State Warriors will try to overcome their struggles away from home when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Golden State has added a pair of road losses earlier this week, and it is sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Warriors blew out Memphis in a 131-110 final earlier this month, covering the spread as 3-point road favorites.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 4 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Warriors over/under: 236 points

Grizzlies vs. Warriors money line: Memphis -178, Golden State +150

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis has been able to overcome the absence of Ja Morant with four wins in its last five games, beating San Antonio in overtime on Friday. The Grizzlies are going to remain without Morant on Saturday as he wraps up his suspension in the next few days, but they have defeated Golden State and Dallas (twice) during this stretch. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points on 12 of 20 shooting against the Spurs.

Point guard Tyus Jones added a triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the overtime win. The Grizzlies have overcome Morant's absence with balance, as seven players reached double figures in the win over San Antonio. They have dominated Golden State at home in recent years, covering the spread in seven straight meetings.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State is coming off back-to-back losses against the Clippers and Hawks, but they had previously recorded impressive wins against Milwaukee and Phoenix. The Warriors will be motivated to snap their road losing skid on Saturday night, as they are sitting just outside the current playoff picture. They had won the first two meetings between these teams before losing the third contest earlier this month.

Draymond Green missed Friday's game due to an automatic one-game suspension for receiving his 16th technical foul on Wednesday, but he will return on Saturday. Stephen Curry matched his season high of 50 points when he shot 20 of 28 from the floor against the Clippers. The Warriors have won five of their last seven games against Memphis, which has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

