The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is 18-20 overall and 9-13 at home, while Golden State is 22-20 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Grizzlies have won two of the last three games between the teams.

Memphis is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Warriors. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Warriors spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies vs. Warriors over-under: 219 points

Grizzlies vs. Warriors money line: Memphis -220, Golden State +190



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

In the first of consecutive games between the teams on Friday, the Grizzlies lost to Golden State at home, 116-103. Memphis was down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies have lost four of their past five games. Ja Morant and Grayson Allen had 14 points each.

Jonas Valanciunas posted his 25th double-double of the season on 10 points and 16 rebounds. The Grizzlies committed 17 turnovers in the loss. They scored only two fast break points in the first half and totaled 11 for the game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Andrew Wiggins shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and eight rebounds on Friday. Jordan Poole scored 25 points starting in place of Stephen Curry (tailbone), who was injured on Wednesday. Curry is doubtful for Saturday's game.

Damion Lee had 21 points on Friday. Draymond Green scored only two points but had 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Golden State has won three of his past four games. James Wiseman and Eric Paschall (health and safety protocols) did not play Friday and will remain out on Saturday.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks

