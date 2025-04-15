The seventh seed and a spot in the Western Conference playoffs is on the line when the Memphis Grizzlies battle the Golden State Warriors in a 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Tuesday night. The loser of the game will then take on the winner of the ninth and 10th-place play-in game between Sacramento and Dallas for the eighth seed and final playoff berth on Friday. The Grizzlies (48-34), who had the eighth-best record in the West, finished 27-24 against conference opponents this season. The Warriors (48-34), who finished the regular season seventh in the conference, were 29-23 against Western Conference foes.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State won three of four regular-season matchups, including a 134-125 win in their last meeting on April 1. The Warriors are 7-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -7 at DraftKings

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228.5 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -314, Memphis +252

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the money line in 46 of their last 77 games (+10.50 units)

GS: The Warriors have hit the team total under in 22 of their last 34 home games (+8.40 units)

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is led by veteran point guard Stephen Curry. He is 34 points away from becoming the 11th player to ever reach 4,000-plus career points in the postseason. Curry made 311 3-pointers this season, the sixth time he has surpassed 300 in the regular season. The rest of the NBA combined has reached 300 threes made in a season just four times all-time. In 70 games this season, all starts, Curry averaged 24.5 points, six assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes.

Also helping power the Warriors is point guard Jimmy Butler. In 30 starts with the Warriors after being acquired in February, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes. He joins Rick Barry (1972-73) as the only Warriors players to ever register 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists through his first 30 games with the franchise. In Sunday's 124-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, he scored 30 points and added nine assists.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Point guard Ja Morant is coming off a 21-point and six-assist effort in Friday's 117-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was his 17th consecutive 20-point game, the third-longest streak of his career. In a 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, he poured in 36 points, while adding six assists. In 50 games this year, all starts, he is averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.4 minutes.

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 15 games he has played in. In Friday's loss to the Nuggets, he scored 18 points, while adding two blocks and two assists. In the April 1 loss to the Warriors, he scored 22 points, while grabbing seven boards. In 74 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes.

How to make Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks

