We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors. Memphis is 44-31 overall and 25-13 at home, while Golden State is 43-31 and 20-17 on the road. The Warriors have won two out of three matchups this season, with the home team winning each time. The winner will have the current hold of the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference in a tight postseason race with seeds 5-8 separated by one game.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Warriors are favored by 5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Memphis. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Warriors -5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236.5 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Warriors -205, Grizzlies +169

GS: The Warriors are 19-16-2 against the spread (ATS) on the road

MEM: The Under has hit in five of the last seven Grizzlies home games



Why the Warriors can cover



The Warriors are coming off a dominant 148-106 victory over the Spurs on Sunday. Golden State made 21 3-pointers and shot 47.7% from beyond the arc and 57.7% from the field overall. Stephen Curry only had 13 points over 26 minutes, and Jimmy Butler had 13 points over 24 minutes as the Warriors didn't need their superstars to have huge performances to post a season-high of 148 points. Brandin Podziemski had 27 points, including making 7 of 9 3-pointers, in the win.

The Warriors are 18-5 since Butler's debut as the veteran has been the seemingly missing piece alongside Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State is 11-3 over its last 14 games with the No. 8 ranked defense (110.7 ppg) this season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 1-6 over their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Some of the best teams in the league are coming through Memphis right now as the Grizzlies suffered back-to-back home losses to the Lakers and Celtics. The Warriors won't be much easier with them being one of the top teams in the league since acquiring Butler. The Grizzlies wrap up their three-game home stand against the Warriors on Tuesday with one more chance at a win before a three-game road trip in a huge game for postseason seeding.

The Grizzlies are finally healthy as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. should all be active on Tuesday. Morant had 26 points against the Celtics on Sunday in just his second game since March 14 following a hamstring injury, and as he shakes off the rust and regains chemistry with his teammates, the Grizzlies could be a tough team to slow down. That talent could be on display on Tuesday, and Memphis could face a Warriors squad without its third-leading scorer in Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis), who is questionable. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 229 points.

