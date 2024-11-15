The Golden State Warriors will look to stay perfect in 2024 NBA Cup play when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference Group C matchup on Friday night. Golden State opened tournament play with a 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, while Memphis will play its first tournament game. The Grizzlies (7-5), who have won five of seven, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Warriors (9-2), who have won seven of their past eight, are 3-1 on their home floor. Memphis will be without point guard Ja Morant (hip), while Desmond Bane (oblique) is questionable.

Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the all-time regular-season series 55-51, including wins in each of the last two meetings. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236. Before making any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Warriors -305, Grizzlies +243

MEM: 8-4 ATS this season

GS: 10-1 ATS this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Steph Curry remains the heart of the Golden State offense. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 23.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.1 minutes. He is coming off a 37-point, nine-assist, six-rebound and two-block effort in Tuesday's win over Dallas. He is hitting on 48.1% of his field goals, including 43.2% from 3-point range and 93.9% of his free throws.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins is one of five Warriors averaging double-digit scoring. In nine starts, he is averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.3 minutes. He has scored 10 or more points in seven games, including one double-double. In a 127-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25, he scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked two shots. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is Memphis' top scorer. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks and one assist in 28.2 minutes. He continues to be dominant from the field, connecting on 54.7% of his field goals, including 39.2% from 3-point range, and 75.9% of his free throws. He is coming off a 29-point, seven-rebound and two-steal effort in a 128-123 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Power forward Santi Aldama is one of 10 Grizzlies players averaging at least eight points per game. He is averaging 13 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.1 minutes. He has three double-doubles this season, including an 11-point and 12-rebound effort in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6. He is hitting 47% of his field goals and 93.3% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 227 combined points.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations?