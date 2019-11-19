Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 19 predictions from advanced computer

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 5-8 overall and 3-5 at home, while Golden State is 2-12 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Warriors have lost seven in a row. The Grizzlies have won three of their past four games. Memphis is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Grizzlies vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Memphis fell 131-114 against the Nuggets on Sunday. The Grizzlies were down 108-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Jaren Jackson Jr., who has led the team in scoring in three of the past five games, once again paced the squad with 22 points.

Ja Morant has been leading the Grizzlies in scoring with 18.4 points per game, and in assists with 6.0 per game.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State took a 108-100 loss against New Orleans. Alec Burks wasn't much of a contributor for the Warriors; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. Golden State's current seven-game losing skid is the team's longest since 2012.

The injury-depleted Warriors announced on Saturday that D'Angelo Russell will miss at least two weeks with a thumb injury. Russell leads the team in scoring with 24.3 points per game and in assists with 6.7 per game.

The Grizzlies are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.8 on average. The Warriors have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

So who wins Warriors vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.