The Golden State Warriors (35-32) will aim for their first home victory since March 6 when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (23-46) on Wednesday night. Golden State wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 128-121 win over the Lakers on Saturday, but it returned home with a loss to New York on Monday night. Memphis is on a three-game losing streak and has lost five of its last six games, including a 121-111 overtime setback at Sacramento on Monday. This is the first meeting between these teams since Golden State notched a 121-101 road win at Memphis on Feb. 2.

Golden State won two of its three games on its road trip last week, beating the Spurs and Lakers after losing three of its previous four games. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga had 22 points and five rebounds against San Antonio, while rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Stephen Curry missed that contest during a three-game absence (ankle), but he returned to the lineup against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Curry had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists, shooting 12 of 24 from the floor, while veteran Klay Thompson added 26 points off the bench. Veteran forward Draymond Green filled up the stat sheet with six points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. The Warriors have won six consecutive home games against the Grizzlies, who are winless in their last seven games against Western Conference opponents. Green (back) is questionable for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

While Golden State has won most of the recent meetings between these teams, the Warriors have not been the profitable team to bet on in this head-to-head series. Memphis has covered the spread in four of the last five games, including an outright win as a 7.5-point underdog in January. The Grizzlies covered the spread as 11.5-point underdogs in a 121-111 overtime loss to Sacramento on Monday, as Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points.

It was a balanced effort for Memphis, with shooting guard Desmond Bane scoring 24 points and power forward Gregory Jackson II adding 22 points. Bane leads the Grizzlies with 24.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.4 points. Golden State has only covered the spread twice in its last six games, including once in its last five home games. See which team to pick here.

