A Christmas Day matchup features the Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) going on the road to play the Golden State Warriors (15-18). The Grizzlies have been playing extremely well as of late, winning of eight of their last 10 games. On Friday, Memphis blew out the Phoenix Suns 125-100. Meanwhile, Golden State is on a two-game losing streak, dropping its last game 143-113 to the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry (shoulder) remains out indefinitely for Golden State.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Memphis as a 5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is set at 228.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228.5 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -210, Golden State +175

MEM: Grizzlies are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up win

GS: Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last five games playing on three or more days' rest

Why the Warriors can cover

Jordan Poole is a combo guard who creates his own shot consistently. Poole can finish at the lane through contact while owning a reliable jumper from the perimeter. The Michigan product has been thrust into a bigger offensively role with Curry sidelined. In the month of December, Poole is averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 assists and is shooting 90% from the free-throw line. On Dec. 18, he dropped 43 points and six assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is a marksman from the perimeter. Thompson can thrive in catch-and-shoot situations with a quick release. The five-time All-Star is shooting 37% from 3-point land on 9.7 attempts. He logs 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. On Dec. 18, Thompson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is an exceptional athlete who likes to push the pace. The Murray State product does a great job of creating for his teammates. Morant is 14th in the league in scoring (26.5) and fifth in NBA in assists (7.8) with 6.4 rebounds per game. On Dec. 20 against the Denver Nuggets, he dropped 35 points and 10 assists.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can dominate the game defensively. Jackson Jr. plays with great anticipation and can be an effective shot-blocker. The Michigan State product can space the floor with a smooth jumper. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. On Dec. 12, he dropped 15 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks.

