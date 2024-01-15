A Western Conference tilt features the Golden State Warriors (18-21) going on the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (14-25) on MLK Day. The Warriors have dropped three of their last four games. On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Golden State 129-118. On the opposite sideline, the Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak. The New York Knicks topped Memphis 106-94 in their last matchup.

Memphis is dealing with a lengthy injury report that includes Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Santi Aldama (knee) listed as questionable and Marcus Smart (finger), Ja Morant (shoulder), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Steven Adams (knee) all out. Draymond Green is expected to return for Golden State after missing 12 games due a suspension and four for reconditioning. The Warriors will be without Chris Paul (hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring) and Moses Moody (calf).

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. Golden State is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -7.5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -305, Memphis +244

GS: The Golden State Warriors have hit the 1Q game total Under in 15 of their last 21 games

MEM: The Memphis Grizzlies are 16-23 ATS this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry continues to be the engine of this team. He owns stellar range with a knack for getting into the lane when needed. The nine-time All-Star averages a team-high 26.7 points with 4.8 assists while shooting 39% from downtown. In Friday's game against the Bulls, Curry finished with 27 points and nine assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another player can score as a catch-and-shoot option or off the dribble. The Washington State product logs 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games. In his last outing, Thompson dropped 21 points and three assists.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

With the Grizzlies decimated by injuries, guard Luke Kennard is getting opportunities to help carry the scoring load. Kennard thrives at moving off the ball to create space from defenders. The Duke product is putting up 9.1 points while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. In Saturday's game against the Knicks, Kennard supplied 14 points and two assists. This was his third straight game in double figures.

If Jackson Jr. can go for the Grizzlies, he would give them a massive boost. Jackson Jr. plays lights-out defense around the rim due to his length and recovery speed. The Michigan State product also has a smooth jumper that can stretch the floor. Jackson Jr. logs 21.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. On Jan. 7 against the Suns, he finished with 28 points, 10 boards and six assists.

