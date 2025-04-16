Skip to Main Content

Warriors vs. Grizzlies score: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler combine for 75 points as Golden State clinches spot

The 2025 NBA postseason bracket has started with the eight-team Play-In Tournament this week

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is underway, and eight teams are competing this week to earn the final spots in each conference's playoff bracket. The Warriors are officially moving on to the playoffs after a thrilling win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Golden State got a combined 75 points from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to hold off the Grizzlies, who overcame a 20-point deficit but ultimately came up short. The Warriors will meet the second-seeded Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Magic took down the Hawks in the first game on Tuesday night, pulling away for a 25-point win at home. The Magic clinched the East's No. 7 seed with the victory and will face the reigning champion Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Wednesday brings the 9/10 games in the Play-In Tournament: Bulls vs. Heat in the East and Kings vs. Mavericks in the West. The winners of those games will face the Hawks and Grizzlies, respectively, on Friday with the No. 8 seeds on the line.

Here's a look at the complete Play-In Tournament schedule.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16
Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo
Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18
Hawks vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo
Grizzlies vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT/Max

Play-In Tournament format explained

The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021. 

CBS Sports will be providing live updates from key moments throughout the Play-In Tournament. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(10)
 
Pinned
FINAL: Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

The first game on Tuesday night might have been a dud, but the second more than delivered. After a grueling four quarters that included Memphis coming back from a 20-point deficit, Golden State ultimately won the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game in the Western Conference and will advance to the playoffs. As the No. 7 seed, the Warriors will face the No. 2 seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.

The game was one of the most exciting the Play-In Tournament has ever produced. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry managed to combine for 75 points. With Ja Morant playing the fourth quarter on a hobbled ankle and Jaren Jackson Jr. struggling, it was Desmond Bane leading the way for the Grizzlies with 30 points of his own.

In the end, though, it was Curry's shooting that made the difference. Two huge 3-pointers with less than two minutes to go gave the Warriors a lead they would never surrender, though they certainly came close. 

Two free throws from Bane and a steal from Scotty Pippen Jr. gave the Grizzlies life, but a missed free throw from Pippen and a five-second violation with 5.1 seconds remaining doomed the Grizzlies.

Now Memphis will return home to host either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks on Friday, depending on who wins the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game on Wednesday. Friday's winner will then advance to the playoffs to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 5:04 AM
Apr. 16, 2025, 1:04 am EDT
Pinned
We have a game here, folks, Ja Morant or no

So much for the Warriors blowout, I suppose. Golden State led by as many as 20, but the Grizzlies have cut the deficit down to three with the Warriors ahead 94-91 after three. Amazingly, the Grizzlies haven't let up despite losing Ja Morant to an ankle injury midway through the frame. Morant is still on the bench, so his status is not clear, but a 36-27 third quarter for the Grizzlies has given us an exciting finish to look forward to in San Francisco.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 4:06 AM
Apr. 16, 2025, 12:06 am EDT
 
Pinned
Ja Morant hurts ankle; back on the floor

The Grizzlies cannot catch a break. The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, but Ja Morant had helped them scrape their way back into things. Trailing by four, Morant made a short pull-up jumper on the baseline, but in the process, he landed on the ankle of Warriors guard Buddy Hield.

Morant stayed in the game to make his free throw, cutting the deficit to one, but the Grizzlies quickly fouled to get him off of the court from there. He limped to the bench and was evaluated by trainers from there.

UPDATE: Morant has checked back into the game with roughly nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and Golden State up two.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 3:58 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 11:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
HALFTIME: Warriors 67, Grizzlies 55

The Grizzlies are holding on for dear life here as the revamped Warriors have played one of their best games since the trade deadline. They've been led by deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler, who has 21 points and has already gotten to the line eight times, and after a slow first quarter, Stephen Curry has heated up and is now up to 15 points of his own. The ball is flying around the gym, the shots are falling, this is playoff Warriors basketball.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, can't get out of their own way. They've already turned the ball over 10 times, twice as many as the typically turnover-happy Warriors, and the bizarre decision to let Zach Edey guard Butler proved disastrous. Ja Morant has been great with 15 points, but the once-vaunted Memphis defense has been a mess and this game is in serious danger of slipping away from them.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 3:18 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 11:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Ja Morant what?!?!?

How does a 6-foot-3 guard score against two of the best defenders in the NBA at the same time? Ja Morant just answered that question: get the bigger one, Jimmy Butler, up in the air, throw the ball off the backboard, and then catch it and finish it yourself once that star defender has landed. Wow.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 3:09 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 11:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Warriors up six after a quarter

It looked like Golden State might be on upset alert when the Grizzlies took an early 11-2 lead. It's been all Warriors ever since, as Golden State closed the first quarter on an 29-14 run to take a 31-25 lead after 12 minutes. Amazingly, this success largely didn't start with Stephen Curry, who scored just four points in the first quarter and sat out the final few minutes.

No, the first quarter of this one belonged to Jimmy Butler, who scored 10, and the role players, as Quentin Post and Gary Payton II combined for 13. Remember, Jonathan Kuminga was removed from the rotation on Sunday, and it seems as though he's out of it again tonight as well. That puts more pressure on the less heralded role players to deliver, and they've done so tonight.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 2:41 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 10:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
FINAL: Magic 120, Hawks 95

The Orlando Magic are headed to the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed where they will face the No. 2 seeded defending champion Boston Celtics. They earned that right with a resounding win over the Hawks in Tuesday's Eastern Conference play-in game, punching their second consecutive ticket to the playoffs.

It was a rough shooting night for Orlando's best players. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined to shoot a meager 10-of-28 from the floor and 0-of-8 from 3-point range, but on this night, it was the supporting players that lifted them up. Coincidentally, both of them share a name. Anthony Black and Cole Anthony combined to score 42 points off of the bench on 7-of-12 shooting from deep to give the Magic the offensive boost they needed to pull away in the second half.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will host the winner of Wednesday's bout between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the right to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. It was a disastrous game all around for Atlanta, but things got even worse in the fourth quarter when Trae Young was ejected for picking up two technical fouls between a runner that he made and the resumption of play. Young will likely be fined before Friday's action, and he'll need a big night to make up for Tuesday's ending.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 2:13 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Trae Young ejected

It's been a frustrating fourth quarter for Atlanta. After pulling to within three in the third quarter, the game fell away from them in the fourth as Anthony Black and Cole Anthony more or less relegated the Hawks to the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game on their own. One prominent member of the Hawks didn't handle that well.

After making a nice runner, Young got called for a technical foul. He responded by kicking the ball, giving him a second tech before play even resumed, and therefore earning himself an ejection. He then held onto the ball even longer, keeping it away from the official and likely earning himself a fine. The game may already have been out of hand, but now Young has stirred up some drama ahead of Friday's battle with either the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 2:06 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 10:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
It's all Magic at halftime

Well folks, it turns out that Southeast Division crown the Magic clinched in the final days of the regular season mattered after all. Orlando, with home-court advantage as the No. 7 seed, is crushing Atlanta, 61-47, at the half with a playoff spot on the line. If the Magic keep this up, they'll earn the right to face the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Both teams are missing key pieces, and it shows, as they are shooting a combined 8-of-34 from deep in what has been a messy first half. Atlanta has been without Jalen Johnson since late January, and Jalen Suggs has been out even longer for the Magic. But Orlando is the deeper team here. Neither team has anyone jumping off of the page statistically, as the leading scorers are Trae Young and Wendell Carter Jr. with 10 apiece. But the Magic are getting more out of their whole roster than Atlanta, who still leans too much on Young for offense.

While the winner of tonight's bout moves on to face Boston, the loser will return to action on Friday, hosting either the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls in the final Eastern Conference play-in game. The winner of that one will take the No. 8 seed and challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Sam Quinn
April 16, 2025, 12:45 AM
Apr. 15, 2025, 8:45 pm EDT
Link copied!
