Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Golden State

Current Records: Atlanta 22-22; Golden State 22-23

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET March 26 at Chase Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Dubs suffered a grim 141-119 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Warriors were down 106-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Andrew Wiggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite Sacramento's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta fell in a 110-108 heartbreaker. The losing side was boosted by center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 14 rebounds.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Golden State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 104-79 punch to the gut against the Hawks when the two teams previously met in December of 2019. Maybe the Warriors will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against Atlanta.

Dec 02, 2019 - Atlanta 104 vs. Golden State 79

Dec 03, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. Atlanta 111

Nov 13, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Atlanta 103

Mar 23, 2018 - Golden State 106 vs. Atlanta 94

Mar 02, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Atlanta 109

Mar 06, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Atlanta 111

Nov 28, 2016 - Golden State 105 vs. Atlanta 100

Mar 01, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Atlanta 105

Feb 22, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Atlanta 92

Injury Report for Golden State

Stephen Curry: Out (Lower Body)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Atlanta