Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Golden State

Current Records: Atlanta 17-19; Golden State 19-18

What to Know

This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Chase Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hawks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Atlanta came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 130-121. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Golden State beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 41 points, six assists and five boards.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.