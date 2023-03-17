The Golden State Warriors (36-34) will try to cure their road woes when they face the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on Friday night. Golden State has gone 7-27 on the road this season, but it is 29-7 at home. The Warriors are in sixth place in the Western Conference, while Atlanta is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena. Atlanta is favored by 4 points in the latest Hawks vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 247.5.

Hawks vs. Warriors spread: Hawks -4

Hawks vs. Warriors over/under: 247.5 points

Hawks vs. Warriors money line: Atlanta -180, Golden State +152

Why the Hawks can cover

Golden State's road struggles are well documented, and they continued with a 134-126 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Warriors have a .206 winning percentage on the road and have failed to cover the spread in nine straight games away from home. They are going to be without veteran Draymond Green on Friday night after he received a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. Stephen Curry (thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight, while Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains out.

Atlanta has won three straight home games against Golden State and is led by star guard Trae Young. He has three 40-point games and 23 30-point games this season, posting 33 double-doubles. The Hawks are only one game ahead of Toronto for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, so they will be treating this like a playoff game.

Why the Warriors can cover

Atlanta's defense has been an issue of late, allowing a combined 270 points in the last two games, which resulted in losses to Boston and Minnesota. The Hawks were never competitive in their 136-115 loss to Minnesota on Monday, despite being 5-point home favorites. Golden State's Curry is coming off a 50-point performance against the Clippers, upping his season average to 30.1 points per game.

Curry finished 20 of 28 from the floor, knocking down 8 of 14 from beyond the arc and scoring 21 points in the third quarter. He has now made a 3-pointer in an NBA-record 233 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2018. Klay Thompson scored 54 points in a double-overtime win against Atlanta on Jan. 2 in the first meeting between these teams.

