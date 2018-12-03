Warriors vs. Hawks odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under as Steph Curry, Trae Young square off
The Warriors try to get on track after losing to Detroit in Curry's return to the lineup
Stephen Curry missed 11 games with a left groin strain, and the Warriors lost six of them. He returned on Saturday vs. Detroit, but the Warriors lost again 111-102. Entering Monday, Golden State is sitting in the No. 4 spot out West with a 15-9 record. The Warriors are just 4-7 on the road, where they'll be tonight in taking on Trae Young and the Hawks, who have won just five games all season.
The Hawks are coming off two straight losses after consecutive wins over Miami and Charlotte, and Young continues to struggle with his shot -- he's shooting just 24 percent from three on the year and has missed 42 of his last 52 triples. Young is so often compared to Curry for his relatively small frame and the free-range shooting, and there's no doubt their games resemble one another.
Young is already getting the Curry treatment with teams blitzing him off pick and rolls at 30 feet, even though he's not hitting those shots consistently. It's one of the biggest adjustments he's had to the NBA, and he'll get a chance to watch the master at work with Curry on the other side tonight.
Below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline for Warriors at Hawks.
Warriors vs. Hawks game info
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta
- TV info: Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should Stephen Curry re Trae Young be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Warriors vs. Hawks ATS odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: As mentioned, the Warriors are scuffling a bit, which is probably why this line isn't even higher. Atlanta has played some good teams tough this year (they only lost to the Warriors by seven in their first meeting), but it almost always gets away in the fourth quarter. Golden State has had a game to work out the kinks in Curry's return, and chances are this one is going to get ugly for the Hawks.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Warriors vs. Hawks O/U line, pick
- Line: 236 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: I don't see this one being close enough for the Warriors to have their starters in for much of the fourth quarter. The combination of Golden State taking its foot off the gas and Atlanta having literally the worst offense in the league, via NBA.com, makes 236 total points seem like a long shot.
- Pick: Take the under
Warriors vs. Hawks moneyline odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -595, Hawks +487, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Hawks aren't going to win, and there's not much value on a Warriors money line this big.
- Pick: Stay away
