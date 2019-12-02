Warriors vs. Hawks odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from model on 9-1 run

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will square off against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green (rest) and D'Angelo Russell (thumb), further depleting a roster missing Klay Thompson (knee) and Stephen Curry (hand) for the majority of the season. Atlanta's injury report has some uncertainty with Cam Reddish (wrist) listed as questionable, but the Hawks are the healthier team overall. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Sportsbooks list the Hawks as six-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Warriors vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and come out on the right side of NBA odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Hawks. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a very strong against the spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Hawks.

Warriors vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -6

Warriors vs. Hawks over-under: 222 points

Warriors vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -246, Warriors +203

GS: Eric Paschall has scored in double-figures in 10 straight games.

ATL: Trae Young averaging 36.4 points per game in last 5.

The model knows that the Warriors aren't the same team with a bevy of injuries, but Golden State does have a few strengths. Rookies Paschall and Ky Bowman have emerged as quality rotation options and, for the full season, the Warriors have taken care of the ball.

In addition, Golden State ranks in the top ten in offensive free throw rate, generating easy opportunities at the line. Given that the Hawks are dead-last in defensive foul rate, that bodes well for the Warriors, even if they are unable to connect from long range on the second night of a road back-to-back.

But just because the Warriors have a few edges doesn't mean Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Hawks point spread on Monday.

The model has also considered that the Hawks have a rest advantage to pair with their home-court edge. Golden State played a competitive game in Orlando on Sunday, while the Hawks had the day off after a grueling stretch of three games in four nights on the road.

Young is the centerpiece of Atlanta's offense and he will have the opportunity to feast on a porous Warriors defense. Green's absence should open up the floor for Young and company offensively and the Hawks have also been a top-shelf team in generating second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

So who wins Hawks vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.