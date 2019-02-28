Warriors vs. Heat highlights: Dwyane Wade makes miraculous buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Golden State

Do you believe in miracles?

In what was certainly the story of Wednesday night's NBA action, Dwyane Wade nailed the game-winning 3-point shot as time expired in the Miami Heat's 126-125 win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Not only was it the game-winner, but his off-balance prayer also happened after his initial 3-point shot attempt was blocked.

If you don't believe it, check out the highlight for yourself.

D-WADE FOR THE WIN! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rjpRdIn4wG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2019

That's definitely worth another angle.

You can't watch this enough times! pic.twitter.com/4uY1AjpKcL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2019

The shot not only capped off a solid performance by the 37-year-old Wade -- 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc -- but it also prevented the Warriors from overcoming a 24-point deficit to win a game the Heat led nearly the whole way. In fact, the Warriors held a lead with 9:33 remaining in the first quarter and didn't lead again until Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It appeared the game was over when Kevin Durant converted a four-point play to give the Warriors a 102-98 lead over the Heat with over a minute remaining.

However, Wade wasn't done just yet. His 3-pointer with 15.4 seconds remaining cut the Heat's deficit to just one. Durant would go on to shoot free throws, missing one of two, which would allow the Warriors to only hold a 125-123 lead with 13.9 seconds remaining.

The rest is history as Wade would convert his fifth and final 3-pointer to give the Heat the miraculous win.

Not a bad performance for an aging guard in his final season, right?