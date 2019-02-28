Warriors vs. Heat highlights: Dwyane Wade makes miraculous buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Golden State
Wade was blocked on his first attempt, but somehow managed to get off a miracle shot before the buzzer
Do you believe in miracles?
In what was certainly the story of Wednesday night's NBA action, Dwyane Wade nailed the game-winning 3-point shot as time expired in the Miami Heat's 126-125 win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Not only was it the game-winner, but his off-balance prayer also happened after his initial 3-point shot attempt was blocked.
If you don't believe it, check out the highlight for yourself.
That's definitely worth another angle.
The shot not only capped off a solid performance by the 37-year-old Wade -- 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc -- but it also prevented the Warriors from overcoming a 24-point deficit to win a game the Heat led nearly the whole way. In fact, the Warriors held a lead with 9:33 remaining in the first quarter and didn't lead again until Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It appeared the game was over when Kevin Durant converted a four-point play to give the Warriors a 102-98 lead over the Heat with over a minute remaining.
However, Wade wasn't done just yet. His 3-pointer with 15.4 seconds remaining cut the Heat's deficit to just one. Durant would go on to shoot free throws, missing one of two, which would allow the Warriors to only hold a 125-123 lead with 13.9 seconds remaining.
The rest is history as Wade would convert his fifth and final 3-pointer to give the Heat the miraculous win.
Not a bad performance for an aging guard in his final season, right?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
There are 11 games on Wednesday night
-
Man with strange shot breaks record
Andrew Miracola can technically shoot, but man this looks off
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Jazz
Two teams trying to hold on to playoff spots in the West meet in Salt Lake City
-
Top NBA DFS picks for Feb. 27
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Curry: Warriors don't need top seed
The Golden State Warriors currently hold a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top...
-
Golden Boy, Mayweather feud over Garcia
De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mayweather over what they...