Who's Playing

Miami @ Golden State

Current Records: Miami 11-16; Golden State 15-13

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Golden State Warriors. Golden State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Heat will be looking to regain their footing.

Miami came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, falling 125-118. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten assists, and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown the Dubs laid on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 11-16 while Golden State sits at 15-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Warriors are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Dubs a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.