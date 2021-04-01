The Miami Heat will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 24-24 overall and 12-12 at home, while Golden State is 23-24 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 17, 120-112 in overtime.

Heat vs. Warriors spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Warriors over-under: 218 points

Heat vs. Warriors money line: Miami -150, Golden State +130

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami outlasted the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 92-87. Duncan Robinson (20 points) and Jimmy Butler (18 points) were the top scorers for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and eight rebounds. The Heat have won two straight games after losing six in a row.

Miami has a 9-9 record vs. Western Conference teams this season. The Heat allow 40.1 points per game in the paint, lowest in the NBA. Robinson is fourth in the league with 163 three-pointers. Kendrick Nunn (ankle) missed Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 116-102 victory at home. Stephen Curry returned from a five-game layoff due to a tailbone injury and shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with the win. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. double-doubled with 18 points and a game-high and season-high-tying 11 rebounds on Monday. Eric Paschall (wrist) is out for Thursday's game. The Warriors lead the league in assists per game (27.6).

