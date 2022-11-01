The Golden State Warriors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. Miami is 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while the Dubs are 3-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Warriors have won each of the last three meetings between the teams.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-113 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Miami is really struggling on the offensive end, ranking 26th in points per game and 23rd in offensive rating. The team is 25th in field goal percentage (44.9%) as two of its best shooters are off to cold starts. Veteran Kyle Lowry is hitting just 35.4% of his shots and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is at just 36.4%. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out for Miami.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Dubs ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Pistons when they played on Sunday, losing 128-114. One thing holding the Warriors back was the mediocre play of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who did not have his best game: he finished with 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Golden State leads the NBA in scoring (118.7 PPG) but ranks dead last in points allowed (122.0). The Warriors ranked third in points allowed during their championship year last season and are giving up nearly 17 more points per game. The team is 0-3 on the road this season, with an average margin of defeat of 16.7 points. Andre Iguodala (hip) and Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) are out for Tuesday.

