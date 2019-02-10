Warriors vs. Heat odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The red-hot Golden State Warriors look to continue their dominance against Eastern Conference foes when they host the Miami Heat. The Warriors (39-15) are 15-5 against the East and have the second-best record in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Heat (25-28) are eighth in the East, but are 14-12 on the road and 11-9 against the West. Sunday's tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena. Golden State is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Heat odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.

Before making any Warriors vs. Heat picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Heat vs. Warriors. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors have been nearly unbeatable for more than a month, winning 14 of their last 15 games, with the only loss in that stretch coming on Jan. 31 against Philadelphia. Golden State is 20-7 at home and has dominated the Heat the past several years, having won 10 of the last 13 matchups, including five of seven at home.

All-Star guard Stephen Curry has been the catalyst, averaging 28.7 points per game. In the past 10 games, he has bettered his average five times, including two games of 41 points and one of 38. Golden State is the top-scoring team in the league (119.1), reaching its average in five of its last 10 games.

But just because Golden State has been scorching the nets as of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Warriors vs. Heat spread.

That's because the Heat have the NBA's third-best defense (105.5 points per game) and the fact that Golden State is just 6-4 in its last 10 home games. Miami is led in scoring by Josh Richardson (17.4) and Dwyane Wade (14). Wade has matched or surpassed his season scoring average in six of the last 10 games, including a 22-point performance at Portland on Monday when the Heat kicked off their six-game road trip.

The trends have also favor the Heat. Miami is 16-10 on the road against the spread and 16-9 vs. the number as an underdog or pick'em. The Heat are also 11-7 against the spread against teams like the Warriors that win 55 percent of their games.

Who wins Heat vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in more than 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.