Warriors vs. Heat odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat host Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, with tipoff from American Airlines Arena set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors will be without DeMarcus Cousins (rest) for this one, while Miami has a litany of injured players: Justise Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. are expected to make their return, while James Johnson and Rodney McGruder are still questionable. Even without Cousins, Golden State is listed as a 9.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 223 in the latest Warriors vs Heat odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Heat picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model knows Golden State is near the top of the league in many categories, while Miami doesn't have a positive point differential. The Warriors also have the league's second-best road record (20-9), while the Heat have been dreadful at home. The Heat have just an 11-18 record when playing at American Airlines Arena, easily the worst mark among playoff-hopeful teams. In fact, only five teams in the entire NBA have fewer home wins than the Heat this season.

The Heat have lost all three games out of the All-Star break, including back-to-back embarrassing home losses. Most recently, they were beaten on their home court by the NBA's worst team, the Phoenix Suns.

But just because Golden State stands out as the superior team on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Heat spread.

The model is also well aware of how overvalued the Warriors have been by Vegas recently. The Warriors are just 1-6 against-the-spread in their past seven games and 2-8 in their past 10. Their 42.4 percent mark against-the-spread this season is the second lowest in the NBA, trailing only the Suns (41.9 percent).

Meanwhile, Miami has a superb 65.5 percent cover rate when listed as the underdog, and they lost by just two points in Golden State only a couple weeks ago.

