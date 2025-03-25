The Golden State Warriors will look to get back on track when they battle the Miami Heat in a key interconference matchup on Tuesday night. Golden State is coming off a 124-115 loss at Atlanta on Saturday, while Miami snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 122-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Warriors (41-30), who are 19-10 against Eastern Conference foes, are 18-16 on the road this season. The Heat (30-41), who are 11-16 against the West, are 16-19 at home in 2024-25. Point guard Stephen Curry (pelvis) has rejoined the team but his status remains questionable.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami won the only meeting between the teams this season, a 114-98 victory in San Francisco on Jan. 7. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218. Before making any Heat vs. Warriors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Heat spread: Golden State -4.5

Warriors vs. Heat over/under: 218 points

Warriors vs. Heat money line: Golden State -203, Miami +169

GS: The Warriors have hit the team total under in 35 of their last 59 games (+7.65 units)

MIA: The Heat are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover

Whether or not Curry plays, small forward Jimmy Butler is ready to pick up the scoring slack as he gears up to face his old Heat teammates. He registered a triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 117-114 win over Toronto on Thursday. He had 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Hawks. In 44 games this season, including 19 as a member of the Warriors, he is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes.

Power forward Jonathan Kuminga has been on a roll of late. In 38 games, including 10 starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.6 minutes. He scored 16 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in the loss to Atlanta. He had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in Thursday's win over Toronto.

Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro has reached double-figure scoring in three of the past four games. He poured in 29 points, while grabbing six boards, dishing out three assists and making three steals in the win over Hornets on Sunday. He had 29 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 116-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. In 68 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.5 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 35.6 minutes.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired last month from Golden State, has been on fire of late. He scored 42 points, while adding five assists, three rebounds and two steals in the win over Charlotte on Sunday. In a 102-98 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, he scored 30 points with three assists and two rebounds. In 56 games this season, including 13 with Miami, he is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 30.9 minutes.

