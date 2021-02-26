Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Golden State

Current Records: Charlotte 15-16; Golden State 18-15

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Charlotte Hornets and are hoping to record their first win since March 31 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Golden State sidestepped the Indiana Pacers for a 111-107 victory. The Warriors relied on the efforts of power forward Draymond Green, who almost dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Charlotte and the Phoenix Suns clashed on Wednesday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 124-121. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, and point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 20 points and eight assists.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for the Warriors as they fell 102-100 to the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.