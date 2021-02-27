Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Golden State

Current Records: Charlotte 15-16; Golden State 18-15

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Charlotte Hornets and are hoping to record their first win since March 31 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, sneaking past 111-107. The Dubs relied on the efforts of power forward Draymond Green, who almost posted a triple-double on 12 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 24 points and eight assists along with eight boards.

Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Charlotte sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 124-121 victory. The Hornets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, and point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 20 points and eight assists.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 102-100 to Charlotte in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.

Feb 20, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Golden State 100

Dec 04, 2019 - Charlotte 106 vs. Golden State 91

Nov 02, 2019 - Charlotte 93 vs. Golden State 87

Mar 31, 2019 - Golden State 137 vs. Charlotte 90

Feb 25, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Charlotte 110

Dec 29, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Golden State 100

Dec 06, 2017 - Golden State 101 vs. Charlotte 87

Feb 01, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Charlotte 111

Jan 25, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Charlotte 103

Jan 04, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Charlotte 101

Dec 02, 2015 - Golden State 116 vs. Charlotte 99

Injury Report for Golden State

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Charlotte