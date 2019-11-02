Warriors vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Golden State 1-4; Charlotte 2-3

Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; Charlotte 39-43

What to Know

Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per game. They will take on Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Charlotte is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento on Wednesday, winning 118-111. No one put up better numbers for the Hornets than PF P.J. Washington, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State ended up a good deal behind San Antonio when they played on Friday, losing 127-110. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points and eight assists.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors are worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 2.4 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Charlotte.