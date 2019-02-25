Warriors vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 roll

Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets play host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and tipoff from the Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets are coming off of a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Nets and are in danger of falling out of the eighth seed in the East. Both the Magic and Heat are within 1.5 games in the standings, so every game counts from here on out. Golden State is coming off of an embarrassing home loss to the James Harden-less Houston Rockets, so they'll be eager to right the ship against Charlotte. Golden State is listed as an 8.5-point road favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 232.5 in the latest Warriors vs Hornets odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Hornets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Warriors vs. Hornets. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of what a clear mismatch this is on paper. Golden State has the third-best record in the NBA and the league's second best point differential, while Charlotte doesn't have a winning record or a positive point differential.

The Warriors rank first in offensive efficiency and 13th in defensive, as opposed to Charlotte's 14th and 21st rankings. Golden State is 11-2 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup, including a perfect 6-0 on the road. In fact, Golden State's 19-9 road record is just one win short of Milwaukee's NBA-best record on the road, so don't expect the Warriors to be affected too strongly by the cross-country travel.

Just because Golden State stands out as the better team on paper, doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Hornet spread.

The model is also well aware that while Golden State has been winning games with Cousins back in the lineup, it has been struggling to cover the spread with any consistency. In fact, Golden State has failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games heading into this one. The Warriors are just 1-7 against the spread in the month of February, and are 5-9 since Cousins returned. Given that information, there's a good chance that Vegas has been overvaluing the Warriors lately.

Will Charlotte be able to continue the trend by covering Monday's 8.5-point spread? If so, it will have to be on the back of All-Star starter Kemba Walker, who is averaging 30 points since the All-Star break. Walker has been red-hot at home all season, shooting three percent better from the field and from 3-point range.

So who wins Warriors vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations?