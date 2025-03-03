The Golden State Warriors (32-28) continue their road trip as they play the Charlotte Hornets (14-45) on Monday. The Warriors had their five-game win streak halted when the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Golden State 126-119 on Saturday. In the meantime, Charlotte is on a six-game skid. On Saturday, the Washington Wizards beat the Hornets 113-100. After missing Saturday's game, Jimmy Butler (back) is probable for the matchup, while Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) remains out for the Warriors.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the last contest between these teams this season, and Warriors beat the Hornets, 128-92, on Feb. 25. The Warriors are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before locking in any Hornets vs. Warriors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Hornets:

Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Golden State -12.5

Warriors vs. Hornets over/under: 224.5 points

Warriors vs. Hornets money line: Golden State -649, Charlotte +468

GS: Warriors are 31-28-1 against the spread this season

CHA: Hornets are 30-27-2 against the spread this season

Warriors vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Warriors vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an effortless scorer and difference-maker in the backcourt for the Warriors. Curry leads the team in points (24.1) and assists (6.2) with 4.5 rebounds per game. Back on Feb. 27 against the Orlando Magic, he finished with 56 points, four rebounds, and made 12 3-pointers.

Forward Draymond Green continues to be an all-around playmaker with great vision as a passer. He logs 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Green has scored in double-digit figures in four straight games. In the loss to the Sixers, the 34-year-old had 13 points, eight rebounds, and eight dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Miles Bridges provides this team with an athletic three-level scorer. Bridges averages 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Michigan State product has totaled 20-plus points in two of his last four games. On Feb. 27 against the Mavs, Bridges recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Center Mark Williams uses his length and size to be a consistent force in the lane. He averages 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and shoots 58% from the field. Williams has racked up three straight double-doubles. In his previous outing, the Duke product had 24 points and 12 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Warriors vs. Hornets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 215 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Hornets on Monday, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Hornets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.