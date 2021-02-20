The Charlotte Hornets return to the court for the first time in six days when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Charlotte (13-15) was placed on a two-game pause by the NBA after four players from San Antonio -- its last opponent -- tested positive for COVID-19. Golden State (16-14) will try to rebound after blowing a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead in Friday's 124-120 defeat at Orlando.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at Spectrum Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Golden State as a 1.5-point favorite while the over-under is 232.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Hornets odds. Before locking in any Hornets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hornets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors vs. Hornets over-under: 232.5 points

Warriors vs. Hornets money line: Warriors -120; Hornets +100

GS: Warriors C James Wiseman (wrist) will sit out his 11th straight game

CHA: Hornets G Devonte' Graham (knee) was downgraded to doubtful Friday

Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets +1.5 Bet Now

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry is coming off his first back-to-back double-doubles of the season, tying his season high by collecting 11 assists in each of the past two games. The former two-time league MVP is averaging 35.0 points this month but he struggled from the floor in the last two outings following a stretch of 10 straight games in which he shot at least 50 percent. He has scored at least 25 points in a dozen consecutive games.

The Warriors had routinely dominated the series, winning nine of 10 meetings against the Hornets until they were swept in the two-game season set in 2019-20, but both losses were with Curry sidelined due to injury. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.2 points in February -- five above his season average. He followed up a 23-point performance vs. Miami by scoring 26 in Friday's loss to the Magic.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Gordon Hayward had to sit out the last game against San Antonio due to tightness in his back but he was a full go during Friday's practice session. In his first season with Charlotte following a sign-and-trade with Boston, he is the team's top scorer, averaging a career-best 22.3 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Hayward is shooting 48.6 percent overall and 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

Guard LaMelo Ball is living up to the expectations of being the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, although he won't get to face Wiseman, the player selected one slot ahead of him. The team's third-leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, he has elevated those numbers in eight games this month. Ball is averaging 20.9 points in February and has registered three double-doubles over his past four games.

How to make Hornets vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 220 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.