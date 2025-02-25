The Golden State Warriors will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in the NBA. Golden State is currently ninth in the West standings at 30-27, while Charlotte is 14-42 and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference. These franchises have split their last 10 meetings straight up and are also both 4-4-2 against the spread during that span. However, the Warriors have won three in a row and are 2-0-1 against the number in those contests.

Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5.

Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Golden State -16.5

Warriors vs. Hornets over/under: 220.5 points

Warriors vs. Hornets money line: Golden State -1449, Charlotte +855

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is coming off a 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and Stephen Curry led the way with 30 points and seven assists. Curry was one of six Warriors who reached double-figures in scoring, with Brandin Podziemski recording a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors dominated the glass, outrebounding the Mavericks 54-41, and also had an 18-10 edge in the turnover battle. They've now covered the spread in five of their last six games and are also 5-1 overall since Jimmy Butler entered the lineup just after the NBA trade deadline. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, Charlotte suffered a 130-88 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Monday night and now they'll stay on the West Coast to take on the Warriors. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points in the loss but the team shot just 35.3% from the floor on the night.

LaMelo Ball will hope to bounce back from a poor shooting night (3-for-13) on Monday, but he is averaging a career-high 26.2 points per game this season. This will be the eighth game of a nine-game road trip for the Hornets. See which team to pick here.

