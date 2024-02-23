The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Golden State is 28-26 overall and 15-14 at home, while Charlotte is 14-41 overall and 6-20 on the road. Golden State currently sits 10th in the Western Conference standings, while Charlotte is 13th in the East. Both teams played on Thursday and haven't revealed official injury lists, though Chris Paul (hand) is still out for Golden State. LaMelo Ball (ankle) missed Thursday's game and is day-to-day going forward.

Golden State is favored by 13 points in the latest Warriors vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Warriors -13

Warriors vs. Hornets over/under: 228.5 points

Warriors vs. Hornets money line: Warriors -920, Hornets +608

What you need to know about the Warriors

Even though the Warriors had only won two of their prior 10 matchups against the Lakers, they reversed that trends on Thursday and got past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking that game 128-110. Stephen Curry was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 32 points along with eight assists and three steals.

Golden State has won seven of its last eight overall now. The Warriors can't afford to overlook an improving Charlotte squad on Friday since they are in a precarious spot in terms of playoff positioning. Golden State has generally handled back-to-backs well this season, going 7-4 against the spread in the second game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets have caught fire, winning four straight, including knocking off the Jazz on the road on Thursday 115-107. The Hornets were underdogs in all four games during this stretch and they cashed as big +340 underdogs on the money line against the Jazz, so they are certainly capable of pulling off another stunner, or at least keeping it within the double-digit spread.

Grant Williams has helped galvanize this team after coming over from the Mavericks at the deadline. He's averaged 18.8 and 5.5 rebounds per game and is shooting 42.9% from 3-point territory in his four games. Miles Bridges is playing extremely well also, recording two double-doubles in the last three games.

