Warriors vs. Hornets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Stephen Curry heads home to Charlotte to battle the Hornets
Two teams coming off of losses will go head-to-head when the Charlotte Hornets host the Golden State Warriors at the Spectrum Center on Monday night. The Hornets are coming off of a tough two-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Warriors dropped a game to the rival Rockets for the third time on the season. Needless to say, both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win on Monday night.
The game will be a special one for Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry, since he calls Charlotte home as he grew up there while his father played for the Hornets.
The match-up between the two teams is the first of two on the season, as the Warriors will also host the Hornets at Oracle Arena in late March.
How to watch Warriors at Hornets
- Date: Monday, Feb. 25
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -8.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Warriors: The Warriors continue to roll towards the postseason, as they sit in the top spot in the crazy-competitive Western Conference. They are also continuing to incorporate DeMarcus Cousins into the rotation, as his minute allotment has recently been bumped up. The goal now is to be fully healthy, and all on the same page, come playoff time.
Hornets: At this point in the season, the Hornets are fighting for their playoff lives. Every game matters for the Hornets from here on out, including Monday night's tilt with the defending-champion Warriors. Entering the game, the Hornets occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the East but hold just a slim one-game lead over the Orlando Magic for the spot.
Game prediction, pick
The Warriors seem like the wise pick in this one. They are the superior team on both ends of the floor, and simply have too much firepower for the Hornets to contend with. Sure, if a bulk of Golden State's starters struggle, the Hornets have a shot, but that seems largely unlikely. Throw in the fact that the Warriors haven't lost consecutive games in nearly two months, coupled with their record of 19-9 on the road, and Golden State seems like the best bet.
