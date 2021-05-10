Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 50-18; Golden State 35-33

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 124-116 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Utah was small forward Georges Niang, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Golden State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-48. The Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry was on fire, shooting 11-for-21 from downtown and finishing with 49 points and five boards. The game made it Chef Curry's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

The wins brought the Jazz up to 50-18 and Golden State to 35-33. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. Golden State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Utah.