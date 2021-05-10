Who's Playing
Utah @ Golden State
Current Records: Utah 50-18; Golden State 35-33
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 124-116 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Utah was small forward Georges Niang, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.
Meanwhile, Golden State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-48. The Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry was on fire, shooting 11-for-21 from downtown and finishing with 49 points and five boards. The game made it Chef Curry's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.
The wins brought the Jazz up to 50-18 and Golden State to 35-33. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. Golden State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Utah.
- Mar 14, 2021 - Golden State 131 vs. Utah 119
- Jan 23, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 22, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96
- Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103